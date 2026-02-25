Corepath Wealth Partners LLC Has $8.12 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 495.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,324 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 5.9% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $8,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Lcnb Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of IWB stock opened at $376.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $376.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $369.08. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $264.17 and a 12 month high of $382.34.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

