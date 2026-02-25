CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank Of Canada Analyst Says

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.83% from the company’s previous close.

Get CT Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

CRT.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank cut CT Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CT Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$17.03.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRT.UN

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Shares of CRT.UN stock opened at C$17.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$16.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.45. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$13.42 and a 52 week high of C$17.39.

(Get Free Report)

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated real estate investment trust that invests in retail properties across Canada. The most significant portion of properties are located in Ontario, followed by Quebec and Western Canada. The trust generates the vast majority of revenue from leasing its properties to Canadian Tire Corporation, which operates the Canadian Tire retail stores. The trust’s portfolio primarily consists of properties anchored by a Canadian Tire retail store, in addition to retail properties not anchored by Canadian Tire, distribution centres, and mixed-use commercial property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.