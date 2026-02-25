DA Davidson Lowers Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Price Target to $114.00

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPXGet Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the building manufacturing company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LPX. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Monday, December 29th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $97.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.83.

LPX stock opened at $85.29 on Monday. Louisiana-Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $73.42 and a fifty-two week high of $103.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.25.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPXGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director F Nicholas Grasberger III purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,709,800.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 38,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,177.46. This trade represents a 105.52% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Bradley Southern sold 14,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total value of $1,264,882.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 461,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,226,889.51. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,842 shares of company stock worth $13,912,978. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPX. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 555,489 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $47,766,000 after acquiring an additional 29,803 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 840,500 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $74,670,000 after acquiring an additional 90,388 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 57,876 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 12,490 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 57.2% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 124,100 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $10,671,000 after purchasing an additional 45,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 31.3% in the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 49,785 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 11,873 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) is a leading manufacturer of building materials and engineered wood products for residential, industrial and light commercial construction. The company produces a diverse portfolio of products, including oriented strand board (OSB), engineered wood siding, trim, molding, sheathing panels and subflooring. Its flagship product lines, such as LP® SmartSide® trim and siding, are designed to offer enhanced durability, moisture resistance and ease of installation, helping builders and homeowners achieve long-lasting performance in a variety of climates.

Founded in 1973 as a spin-off from Georgia-Pacific, Louisiana-Pacific established its reputation by pioneering innovative manufacturing techniques for OSB, becoming one of the first companies to bring the product to market in the 1980s.

