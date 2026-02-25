Dakota Wealth Management Buys 8,932 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,932 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 8,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $213.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.55 and its 200-day moving average is $207.81. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $267.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $348.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $572,453.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,834,876.78. The trade was a 12.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total value of $4,216,954.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 289,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,679,337.38. This represents a 6.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 271,892 shares of company stock worth $58,476,908. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Melius Research set a $380.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.83.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

