Dakota Wealth Management Purchases 2,219 Shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc $DPZ

Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $5,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 511,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,349,000 after purchasing an additional 108,794 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth $7,083,000. Finally, William Allan Corp boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 33.7% during the second quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 7,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Domino’s Pizza this week:

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

NASDAQ DPZ opened at $414.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.15. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a fifty-two week low of $370.70 and a fifty-two week high of $500.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $406.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $420.23.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $5.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by ($0.03). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.18% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $1.99 dividend. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.74. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $7.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on DPZ shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a $500.00 price objective on Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $476.07.

View Our Latest Report on Domino’s Pizza

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 4,870 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.06, for a total transaction of $2,113,872.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,300.64. The trade was a 41.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc (NASDAQ: DPZ) is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino’s has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino’s Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino’s has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.