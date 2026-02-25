Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 27,109 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 24.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 84,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,109 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $5,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cvfg LLC lifted its position in CocaCola by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cvfg LLC now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 12,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trajan Wealth LLC grew its position in CocaCola by 2.0% in the third quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 75,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CocaCola stock opened at $80.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.61. CocaCola Company has a 52 week low of $65.35 and a 52 week high of $81.09. The company has a market capitalization of $347.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.36.

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 27.34%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.240 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from CocaCola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $87.00 price target on CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on CocaCola from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CocaCola from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.33.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 337,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $26,046,230.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 342,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,410,296.60. This trade represents a 49.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca‑Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

