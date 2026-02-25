Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.60.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $50.00 price objective on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $64.00 target price on Darling Ingredients in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $52.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.53 and a 200-day moving average of $36.38. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 134.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Darling Ingredients has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $52.88.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 2.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darling Ingredients

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 536,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,557,000 after buying an additional 38,855 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,484,000. NFC Investments LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 7.8% during the second quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 477,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,134,000 after acquiring an additional 34,388 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 440.3% in the third quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 59,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 48,186 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 37.6% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 11,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE: DAR) is a global leader in converting edible and inedible bio-nutrient streams into sustainable food, feed ingredients, renewable fuels and specialty products. Founded in 1882 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, the company builds on more than a century of experience in animal rendering and by-product recycling. Over time, Darling has expanded its capabilities beyond traditional rendering to include advanced processing technologies that support a circular economy and reduce waste from food and agricultural industries.

The company’s core operations revolve around four primary segments: Feed Ingredients & Services, Food & Nutrition, Fuel Ingredients & Services, and Specialty Ingredients.

