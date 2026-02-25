David Philip Henry Sells 2,000 Shares of MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI) Stock

MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) EVP David Philip Henry sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.56, for a total value of $523,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,841 shares in the company, valued at $4,928,051.96. This represents a 9.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of MKSI opened at $251.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $208.65 and a 200-day moving average of $159.00. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. MKS Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $269.91.

MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. MKS had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 7.53%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. MKS has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.720-2.280 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MKS Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from MKS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd. MKS’s payout ratio is presently 22.88%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MKSI. Citigroup lifted their target price on MKS from $185.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of MKS from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of MKS from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of MKS from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of MKS from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of MKS during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in MKS by 560.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in MKS by 616.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in MKS in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MKS by 74.5% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Here are the key news stories impacting MKS this week:

MKS Instruments, Inc (NASDAQ: MKSI) designs, manufactures and markets technology solutions that enable advanced processes in a variety of high‐technology and industrial markets. The company’s core offerings include vacuum and gas delivery systems, pressure and flow measurement instruments, optical metrology tools, photonics subsystems and critical components for manufacturing processes. These products support the precise control and monitoring needs of semiconductor, industrial manufacturing, life and health sciences, and research applications.

The company’s product portfolio features mass flow controllers, pressure transducers, vacuum gauges, gas purity monitors, laser-based metrology systems and photonic devices such as lasers and detectors.

