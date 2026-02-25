Desjardins Has Lowered Expectations for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) Stock Price

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Desjardins from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Desjardins’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial raised Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$80.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$88.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$80.00 to C$82.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$81.19.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$66.12 on Monday. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$59.10 and a 1-year high of C$75.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$66.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$66.98.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported C($1.21) EPS for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 118.55% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of C$164.85 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust will post 4.4537396 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust, or Boardwalk REIT, is a real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition, development, and management of residential multifamily communities throughout Canada. Although the company’s cumulative residential property portfolio includes holdings in the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec, the majority of its total units are located in Alberta. The submarkets around the cities of Calgary and Edmonton, specifically, account for the majority of Boardwalk REIT’s total residential suites.

