Desjardins Raises Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target to C$19.00

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a research report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Desjardins’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$19.42.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance

TSE:D.UN opened at C$17.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.31, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.08. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$14.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.59. The firm has a market cap of C$283.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.32.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported C($1.49) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$45.01 million for the quarter. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst had a negative net margin of 19.55% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. Equities research analysts predict that Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst will post 1.4893899 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust that acquires, manages, and leases primarily central business district and suburban office properties in urban areas throughout Canada. The majority of the company’s real estate portfolio, in terms of revenue generation, is located in the Canadian province of Ontario. The province of Alberta also brings in a sizable percentage of revenue. The company generates nearly all of its revenue in the form of rental income from mid- to long-term lease agreements with tenants.

