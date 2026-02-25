Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target to $102.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $117.00 to $102.00 in a report released on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BLDR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “cautious” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $136.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.39.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

NYSE BLDR opened at $109.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.56. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $94.35 and a 12-month high of $151.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.77.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.18). Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 167.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 1,323.5% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc is a leading supplier of structural and value-added building products and services to professional contractors, homebuilders and remodelers. The company provides a comprehensive range of materials and prefabricated components that support all phases of residential construction, from site development and framing to finishing and installation.

The company’s core offerings include lumber and lumber sheet goods, windows and doors, millwork, roofing and siding, and engineered wood products such as roof and floor trusses.

