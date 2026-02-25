Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $118.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.34% from the stock’s current price.

Get eBay alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. President Capital lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $103.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of eBay from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Truist Financial set a $94.00 price target on shares of eBay and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on eBay

eBay Trading Up 1.2%

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $85.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.15. eBay has a 1 year low of $58.71 and a 1 year high of $101.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The e-commerce company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 18.30%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. eBay has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.530-1.590 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that eBay will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $157,248.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 5,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,597.40. This represents a 25.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 2,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.44, for a total value of $238,746.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 55,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,615,815.60. The trade was a 4.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 44,593 shares of company stock valued at $3,998,870 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at about $770,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in eBay by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 171,040 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $12,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in eBay by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,459,405 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $223,683,000 after acquiring an additional 242,168 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in eBay by 407.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 26,469 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 21,257 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in eBay by 19.4% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 24,229 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

More eBay News

Here are the key news stories impacting eBay this week:

Positive Sentiment: eBay agreed to buy Depop for $1.2 billion, expanding its reach in the resale/creator market and adding a fast-growing mobile-first marketplace that should improve gross merchandise volume and strategic positioning. Read More. Read More.

eBay agreed to buy Depop for $1.2 billion, expanding its reach in the resale/creator market and adding a fast-growing mobile-first marketplace that should improve gross merchandise volume and strategic positioning. Read More. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Deutsche Bank raised its price target to $118 and kept a Buy rating — a sizable upside thesis that can attract buyers and support momentum. Read More.

Deutsche Bank raised its price target to $118 and kept a Buy rating — a sizable upside thesis that can attract buyers and support momentum. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted its PT to $100 (neutral rating) and Daiwa raised its PT to $90 — incremental analyst upgrades that boost consensus valuations even if ratings remain cautious. Read More. Read More.

Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted its PT to $100 (neutral rating) and Daiwa raised its PT to $90 — incremental analyst upgrades that boost consensus valuations even if ratings remain cautious. Read More. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Search interest and listings for refurbished iPods and vintage items are surging, highlighting continued demand and marketplace liquidity for collectibles—an ongoing tailwind for fees and engagement. Read More.

Search interest and listings for refurbished iPods and vintage items are surging, highlighting continued demand and marketplace liquidity for collectibles—an ongoing tailwind for fees and engagement. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Tariff and policy noise: recent Supreme Court and administration actions on tariffs have created market uncertainty; commentary suggests mixed effects on e-commerce—both risks to cross-border flows and potential tailwinds for some marketplaces. Read More.

Tariff and policy noise: recent Supreme Court and administration actions on tariffs have created market uncertainty; commentary suggests mixed effects on e-commerce—both risks to cross-border flows and potential tailwinds for some marketplaces. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Consumer-viral items (e.g., IKEA monkey toy) and seller guides (UK tax) boost traffic and seller activity but have limited direct impact on long-term fundamentals. Read More.

Consumer-viral items (e.g., IKEA monkey toy) and seller guides (UK tax) boost traffic and seller activity but have limited direct impact on long-term fundamentals. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Jefferies cut its price target to $60 and kept an Underperform rating — a contrarian signal that highlights downside risk and could pressure sentiment among more cautious investors. Read More.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price “Buy It Now” transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company’s core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.