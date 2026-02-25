Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.6250.

Get Dianthus Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on DNTH. Wedbush upped their target price on Dianthus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $66.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Dianthus Therapeutics from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DNTH

Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ:DNTH opened at $52.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 1.59. Dianthus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.72.

In other Dianthus Therapeutics news, CFO Ryan Savitz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $903,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dianthus Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNTH. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics by 330.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dianthus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.