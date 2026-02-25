Donald Reeves III Sells 5,419 Shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) SVP Donald Reeves III sold 5,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.54, for a total value of $539,407.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 33,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,298,755.60. The trade was a 14.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Itron stock opened at $97.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.53. Itron, Inc. has a one year low of $88.57 and a one year high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.27. Itron had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $571.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Itron has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.750-6.250 EPS. Research analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ITRI shares. Guggenheim set a $155.00 price target on Itron in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered Itron from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Itron and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.90.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat and forward guidance — Itron reported an EPS beat and provided Q1 and FY‑2026 EPS guidance that supported the outlook after the Feb. 17 earnings call. This underpins the rally in shares and analyst engagement.

Positive Sentiment: Upsized $700M convertible notes offering with buyback and capped‑call structure — Itron increased the offering to $700M, plans ~$100M of concurrent share repurchases and capped calls to limit dilution, and will use proceeds also to repay existing convertible notes. The size bump and use of proceeds can strengthen the balance sheet and support buyback-driven EPS accretion.

Neutral Sentiment: Street positioning remains constructive — broker consensus is a "Moderate Buy" and several analysts maintain targets above the current price, supporting upside case despite recent volatility.

Negative Sentiment: Clustered insider selling across senior management — multiple SVPs, the CFO and CAO disclosed coordinated sales over Feb. 19–20 (tens of thousands of shares across filings). Large, concentrated insider sales often create negative signaling and add near‑term supply pressure.

Negative Sentiment: Convertible notes carry dilution risk despite mitigants — although capped calls and a ~30% conversion premium reduce immediate dilution concerns, the convertible structure can still dilute equity if shares rise or convert, leaving uncertainty for shareholders until conversions/repurchases occur.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITRI. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Itron by 125.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Itron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Itron by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Itron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron, Inc (NASDAQ: ITRI) is a global technology company that develops innovative solutions to measure, manage and analyze the use of energy and water. Its comprehensive portfolio includes smart meters, data collection devices, communication networks and advanced software applications designed to optimize utility operations and foster sustainable resource management. The company’s offerings enable utilities and cities to accurately monitor consumption patterns, streamline billing processes and improve grid reliability.

Itron’s product lineup spans a range of hardware and software solutions, from residential and commercial smart meters to meter data management systems (MDMS), networked communication platforms and analytics tools.

