Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.3333.

Get Doximity alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOCS. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday, December 29th. KeyCorp set a $38.00 price objective on Doximity in a research report on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Doximity from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a $25.00 target price on Doximity in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Doximity from $62.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOCS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Doximity Trading Up 1.4%

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmignac Gestion raised its position in Doximity by 355.9% in the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,893,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,798 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Doximity by 932.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,567,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,267,000 after buying an additional 1,415,882 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Doximity by 325,436.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,298,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,515,000 after buying an additional 1,298,492 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Doximity by 3,422.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,249,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Doximity by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,162,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Doximity stock opened at $24.09 on Wednesday. Doximity has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.74. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.39.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Doximity had a net margin of 36.60% and a return on equity of 21.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Doximity will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Doximity declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Doximity

(Get Free Report)

Doximity, Inc, headquartered in San Francisco, California, operates the leading professional medical network for healthcare professionals in the United States. Founded in 2011 by Jeff Tangney and Shari Buck, the company set out to create a secure digital environment where physicians, nurse practitioners and physician assistants can collaborate, share information and stay current with clinical news. Doximity went public in June 2021 and trades on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “DOCS.”

The core offering of Doximity is its HIPAA-compliant communication platform, which includes a secure messaging system, digital fax services and telehealth capabilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.