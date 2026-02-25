Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank Of Canada Analyst Says

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.75 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$14.82.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Stock Performance

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Company Profile

TSE:DIR.UN opened at C$13.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.72, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.02. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 52-week low of C$9.48 and a 52-week high of C$13.62.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Its portfolio comprises industrial properties located in key markets across Canada and the U.S. Its objective is to build upon and grow its portfolio and to provide stable and sustainable cash distributions to its unitholders. Geographically the business is organized into Ontario, Quebec, Western Canada, Europe and the USA. Substantial revenue is derived from the Canadian portfolio.

