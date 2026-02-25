Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Scotiabank Analyst Says

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$18.25 to C$19.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.52% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on D.UN. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$19.42.
View Our Latest Report on D.UN
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported C($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 19.55%.The company had revenue of C$45.01 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst will post 1.4893899 EPS for the current year.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust that acquires, manages, and leases primarily central business district and suburban office properties in urban areas throughout Canada. The majority of the company’s real estate portfolio, in terms of revenue generation, is located in the Canadian province of Ontario. The province of Alberta also brings in a sizable percentage of revenue. The company generates nearly all of its revenue in the form of rental income from mid- to long-term lease agreements with tenants.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This makes me furious
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.