Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Sells 2,277 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,277 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.6% of Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% during the third quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. TradeWell Securities LLC. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the third quarter. TradeWell Securities LLC. now owns 12,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,832,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 1,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. HSBC set a $319.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Daiwa Securities Group raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $345.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 2,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.42, for a total value of $886,166.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 23,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,021.68. The trade was a 10.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 8,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total value of $2,680,923.09. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 71,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,216,535.33. This represents a 10.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,596 shares of company stock valued at $22,067,932. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $297.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $202.16 and a one year high of $337.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $45.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 6th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.99%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

