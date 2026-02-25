Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.1667.

ESTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price target on Elastic in a report on Thursday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $113.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Elastic from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elastic in a report on Monday.

In related news, CAO Jane E. Bone sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $95,327.97. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 43,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,063.01. The trade was a 2.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $373,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 426,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,846,814.60. The trade was a 1.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last three months, insiders sold 61,828 shares of company stock valued at $4,641,010. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Elastic by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,206,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,322,000 after buying an additional 705,991 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Elastic by 153.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,545,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567,720 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,534,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,127,000 after acquiring an additional 138,974 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,628,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,753,000 after acquiring an additional 977,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Elastic by 4.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,781,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,555,000 after purchasing an additional 79,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

ESTC opened at $56.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -54.72, a P/E/G ratio of 216.98 and a beta of 0.93. Elastic has a one year low of $52.73 and a one year high of $117.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.22.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V. operates as a search and analytics company, offering a suite of open source and subscription-based solutions for search, observability and security use cases. Its flagship product, Elasticsearch, enables fast and scalable full-text search and analytics across large volumes of structured and unstructured data. Complementary tools such as Kibana provide visualization capabilities, while Beats and Logstash serve as lightweight data shippers and data processing pipelines, respectively.

The company was founded in 2012 by Shay Banon, who serves as chief technology officer, and Steven Schuurman.

