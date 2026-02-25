Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

EFN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$47.00 price target on Element Fleet Management and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Element Fleet Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$43.43.

Element Fleet Management Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of TSE:EFN opened at C$34.46 on Monday. Element Fleet Management has a 52-week low of C$25.76 and a 52-week high of C$38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.64, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 7.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$36.17.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Element Fleet Management had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 16.46%.The firm had revenue of C$430.19 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Element Fleet Management will post 1.6884016 earnings per share for the current year.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Financial separated into two independent public companies in October 2016. The former company now consists of Element Fleet Management, a global fleet management company, and ECN Capital, a commercial finance company. Element Fleet Management provides management services and financing for commercial vehicle and equipment fleets. The company’s suite of fleet management services deals with acquisition and financing, to program management and remarketing. ECN Capital operates across North America in three verticals of the equipment finance market: commercial and vendor finance, rail finance, and commercial aviation finance.

