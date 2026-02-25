Empirical Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in InterDigital, Inc. $IDCC

Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,117 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.

Get InterDigital alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in InterDigital by 5.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 77,066 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in InterDigital in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in InterDigital by 12.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,399 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $425.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings lowered InterDigital from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $475.00 price objective on InterDigital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded InterDigital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.67.

InterDigital Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $362.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $333.76 and its 200-day moving average is $334.16. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.58. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.60 and a 52-week high of $412.60.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $158.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.57 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 48.76%.The firm’s revenue was down 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.15 EPS. InterDigital has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.390-2.680 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 14th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $413,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,765. The trade was a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Brezski sold 6,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total transaction of $2,307,150.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 83,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,554,273.26. This represents a 7.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,837 shares of company stock valued at $14,595,823. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About InterDigital

(Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc is a mobile and video technology research and development company that designs and licenses wireless communications and video compression innovations. Its patent portfolio encompasses key standards across 3G, 4G LTE and 5G wireless networks, as well as video and multimedia technologies. By focusing on fundamental technology creation rather than device manufacturing, InterDigital delivers core intellectual property to smartphone manufacturers, chipset vendors and telecommunications operators worldwide.

The company’s principal services include patent licensing, technology evaluation and consulting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.