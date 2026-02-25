European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.3667.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EWCZ. Truist Financial cut shares of European Wax Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.00 to $5.80 in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of European Wax Center from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of European Wax Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $5.80 target price on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on European Wax Center from $5.00 to $5.80 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th.

Institutional Trading of European Wax Center

European Wax Center Stock Up 0.2%

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in European Wax Center during the second quarter worth about $60,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in European Wax Center during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in European Wax Center during the third quarter worth about $47,000. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EWCZ opened at $5.72 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a market cap of $310.94 million, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.46. European Wax Center has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $6.70.

European Wax Center Company Profile

European Wax Center is a national provider of hair removal services and related beauty products. The company operates through a network of company-owned and franchised locations, delivering professional waxing treatments for both women and men. Its core service offerings include facial waxing, bikini and Brazilian waxes, arm and leg treatments, back and chest services, and specialized body waxing. In addition to waxing services, European Wax Center markets a range of proprietary retail products such as pre- and post-wax skincare lotions, exfoliating treatments, and moisturizers designed to enhance client comfort and results.

Founded in 2004, European Wax Center introduced a standardized approach to the waxing experience, focusing on consistent training, customer education, and hygienic protocols.

Featured Articles

