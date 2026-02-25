Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Stock Price Expected to Rise, ATB Cormark Capital Markets Analyst Says

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by ATB Cormark Capital Markets from C$2,500.00 to C$2,600.00 in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. ATB Cormark Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 11.93% from the stock’s current price.

FFH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$3,050.00 to C$3,150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$3,050.00 to C$2,900.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Fairfax Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$2,600.00 to C$2,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial set a C$3,200.00 price objective on Fairfax Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$2,200.00 target price on shares of Fairfax Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2,743.75.

Fairfax Financial Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Fairfax Financial stock opened at C$2,322.87 on Monday. Fairfax Financial has a 12-month low of C$1,836.92 and a 12-month high of C$2,700.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2,433.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2,395.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.15.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported C$79.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$17.53 billion for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 17.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fairfax Financial will post 212.3039807 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.

