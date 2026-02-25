First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Needham & Company LLC Analyst Says

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $286.00 to $303.00 in a research report issued on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.58% from the company’s previous close.

Get First Solar alerts:

FSLR has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on First Solar from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $335.00 to $326.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $215.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of First Solar in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.24.

View Our Latest Analysis on First Solar

First Solar Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $243.21 on Monday. First Solar has a 12 month low of $116.56 and a 12 month high of $285.99. The firm has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $245.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.31.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $4.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 27.73%.First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Solar will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of First Solar

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Key First Solar News

Here are the key news stories impacting First Solar this week:

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Solar, Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) is a United States–based solar technology company best known for designing and manufacturing thin‑film photovoltaic (PV) modules that use cadmium telluride (CdTe) semiconductor technology. The company supplies PV modules and delivers integrated solar power solutions for utility‑scale projects, positioning itself as a provider of both components and complete solar energy systems rather than solely a parts supplier. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Beyond module manufacturing, First Solar offers a range of project services including development support, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) for large-scale solar installations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.