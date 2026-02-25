Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $246.00 to $259.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a $255.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Guggenheim set a $225.00 price target on Five Below in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Five Below from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.85.

FIVE stock opened at $221.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.85. Five Below has a 12 month low of $52.38 and a 12 month high of $224.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.14.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.96 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 6.96%.Five Below’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Five Below has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.710-5.890 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.360-3.540 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.15, for a total value of $1,709,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 45,724 shares in the company, valued at $9,197,382.60. This trade represents a 15.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.03, for a total value of $400,466.00. Following the sale, the director owned 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,224.42. The trade was a 19.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 50,769 shares of company stock valued at $9,365,308 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Five Below by 40,774,210.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 55,453,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,445,139,000 after purchasing an additional 55,452,926 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth about $182,786,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 176.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,168,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,161,000 after buying an additional 745,272 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 397.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 819,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $126,777,000 after buying an additional 654,763 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Five Below by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,785,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $336,254,000 after acquiring an additional 630,710 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) is an American specialty discount retailer offering a broad assortment of merchandise priced primarily at $5 or below. Since its founding in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, the company has pursued a value-focused retail model targeting tweens, teens and beyond, with stores designed to deliver trend-driven products at an accessible price point. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has grown into a national chain operating in dozens of U.S.

