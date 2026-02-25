Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 380.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FBIO. Zacks Research raised Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of FBIO stock opened at $3.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $109.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 1.43. Fortress Biotech has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $4.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.10.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBIO. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $3,989,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $667,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $444,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 11.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 950,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 97,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the third quarter worth about $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing novel pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Headquartered in New York, the company operates through a network of majority‐owned subsidiaries that target areas of high unmet medical need, including oncology, rare diseases and dermatology. Fortress Biotech’s business model emphasizes in‐licensing or acquiring promising drug candidates and coordinating their development through specialized affiliate companies, allowing for flexible capital allocation and focused management of individual programs.

Through its portfolio of subsidiaries, Fortress Biotech advances a diversified pipeline spanning small molecules, biologics and cell therapies.

