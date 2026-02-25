Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires 4,609 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 96.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 330.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 10,428 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 118.3% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $263,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 99.2% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $196.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $122.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.42, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.14. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $143.22 and a 52-week high of $259.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $229.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.26.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.28). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 3.54%.During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.11%.

COF has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $308.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research cut Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.70.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Celia Karam sold 2,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $640,488.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 63,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,908.95. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lia Dean sold 3,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.68, for a total value of $734,565.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 70,162 shares in the company, valued at $15,693,836.16. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 34,274 shares of company stock valued at $8,131,054 over the last 90 days. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

