Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires New Position in Spotify Technology $SPOT

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,802,000.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 3,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Trading Down 0.4%

SPOT stock opened at $465.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $517.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $611.25. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $405.00 and a 12 month high of $785.00. The stock has a market cap of $95.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 31.35% and a net margin of 13.16%.Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPOT. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $735.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $750.00 to $710.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $702.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SPOT

Spotify Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Spotify Technology this week:

Spotify Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.