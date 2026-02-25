Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires New Position in Spotify Technology $SPOT

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,802,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 3,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.
Spotify Technology Trading Down 0.4%
SPOT stock opened at $465.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $517.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $611.25. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $405.00 and a 12 month high of $785.00. The stock has a market cap of $95.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.66.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have issued reports on SPOT. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $735.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $750.00 to $710.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $702.55.
Spotify Technology News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Spotify Technology this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 2025 results and guidance that emphasize profitability continue to support the investment thesis; analysts and commentary are re‑examining valuation in light of the earnings beat. A Look At Spotify Technology Valuation After Earnings Beat And Strong 2026 Profitability Guidance
- Positive Sentiment: Product/AI expansion: Spotify is rolling out AI‑powered “Prompted Playlists” to the U.K., Ireland, Australia and Sweden — a rollout that can increase Premium engagement and differentiation. Spotify rolls out AI-powered Prompted Playlists to the U.K. and other markets
- Positive Sentiment: User experience tweaks in testing — Spotify may let users “tune” taste profiles with notes, which could improve personalization and retention if broadly adopted. Spotify may let you tune your taste profile with notes
- Positive Sentiment: Broader AI enthusiasm: AI-sector momentum (e.g., Anthropic demos) is lifting software/AI-related stocks and supports investor appetite for companies using AI to drive features and efficiency. Anthropic Unveils New Claude Tools. Software Stocks Rise.
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst/brokerage sentiment remains generally favorable — SPOT carries an average “Moderate Buy” across brokerages, which underpins demand despite near‑term headwinds. Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages
- Neutral Sentiment: Market narrative/IPO chatter: broader market focus on high‑profile IPOs and AI names may divert attention but doesn’t directly change Spotify’s fundamentals. 3 of the Most Highly Anticipated IPOs of 2026 (SPOT)
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst modeling updates (e.g., Erste Group commentary) are being circulated — watch for any material changes to FY2027 forecasts but current notes are more informational than directional. Erste Group Bank Weighs in on SPOT FY2027 Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Guggenheim trimmed its price target from $720 to $600 (still a “buy”), which signals reduced near‑term upside expectations and may pressure sentiment. Guggenheim Lowers SPOT Price Target to $600
- Negative Sentiment: Advertising weakness: investor notes (Artisan/InsiderMonkey coverage) flag continued near‑term ad softness, a key revenue headwind that could limit growth and multiple expansion. Spotify (SPOT) was Hurt by Continued Near-Term Advertising Weakness
Spotify Technology Profile
Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.
