Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 24,588 ODDITY Tech Ltd. $ODD

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,000.

Get ODDITY Tech alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in ODDITY Tech by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 76,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 10,582 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in ODDITY Tech by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ODDITY Tech in the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ODDITY Tech in the second quarter valued at about $712,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of ODDITY Tech by 11.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

ODDITY Tech Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of ODDITY Tech stock opened at $29.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 7.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 3.18. ODDITY Tech Ltd. has a 52-week low of $27.09 and a 52-week high of $79.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ODD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ODDITY Tech from $61.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Zacks Research lowered ODDITY Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ODDITY Tech in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised ODDITY Tech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of ODDITY Tech in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on ODDITY Tech

ODDITY Tech Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products. The company sells beauty, hair, and skin products under the IL MAKIAGE and SpoiledChild brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ODDITY Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODDITY Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.