Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 12,030 Silicon Laboratories, Inc. $SLAB

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,870,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,601,000 after acquiring an additional 73,773 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,517,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $223,665,000 after acquiring an additional 7,139 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 810,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,484,000 after purchasing an additional 7,519 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 643,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,774,000 after purchasing an additional 132,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 458,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,743 shares in the last quarter.

SLAB has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Benchmark downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.78.

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $204.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.69 and a beta of 1.56. Silicon Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.82 and a twelve month high of $208.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.24.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $208.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.63 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 8.27%.The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Nina Richardson sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $201,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,907. This represents a 13.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 1,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $276,471.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 62,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,826,287.69. The trade was a 3.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 7,555 shares of company stock worth $1,073,528 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) is a global semiconductor company that develops high-performance analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits, wireless system-on-chips (SoCs), microcontrollers, and radio frequency (RF) solutions. Its product portfolio is tailored to support the Internet of Things (IoT), infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer electronics, automotive, and energy markets. By combining silicon, software, and tools, Silicon Labs aims to accelerate development cycles and deliver low-power, highly integrated solutions that address demanding application requirements.

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Silicon Labs has grown into a multinational organization with engineering and sales operations across North America, Europe, and Asia.

