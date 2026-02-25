Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 6,677 Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,677 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,000. Autodesk accounts for 0.3% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Autodesk by 12.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 153,180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $48,661,000 after buying an additional 17,358 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Autodesk by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 130,669 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $41,510,000 after acquiring an additional 20,543 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,002,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,765,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,789,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $220.91 on Wednesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.01 and a 1-year high of $329.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $264.80 and a 200-day moving average of $291.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The software company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.17. Autodesk had a return on equity of 52.06% and a net margin of 16.09%.The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Autodesk from $367.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.89.

Autodesk, Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK) is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company’s product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

