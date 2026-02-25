Fox Run Management L.L.C. Grows Position in TechnipFMC plc $FTI

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 54.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,647 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 430.6% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,899,000. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 14,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter worth $3,596,000. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 8,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on FTI shares. HSBC cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on TechnipFMC from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TechnipFMC from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.93.

FTI stock opened at $65.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.78. TechnipFMC plc has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $66.33. The company has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.19. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 9.70%.The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.66%.

TechnipFMC is an integrated oilfield services and technology company that designs, manufactures and delivers systems and services for the energy industry. The company’s activities span the full lifecycle of oil and gas projects, with capabilities in subsea production systems, surface wellhead and intervention equipment, and onshore/offshore engineering and construction. TechnipFMC combines engineering and project management with fabrication, installation and maintenance services to help operators develop and produce hydrocarbon resources.

Its product and service portfolio includes subsea hardware such as trees, manifolds, umbilicals, risers and flowlines, as well as surface equipment for drilling, completions and well intervention.

