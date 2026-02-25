Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Hamilton Lane Inc. $HLNE

Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 242.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,590 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HLNE. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 347.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 920.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLNE. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $159.00 price objective on Hamilton Lane in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $184.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.00.

Hamilton Lane Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of HLNE opened at $101.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.27. Hamilton Lane Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.00 and a 52-week high of $179.19.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.27. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 30.59%.The company had revenue of $198.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is 38.78%.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane is a global private markets investment management firm specializing in the full spectrum of private equity and credit strategies. The company partners with institutional investors and wealth managers to design, implement and manage customized portfolios in primary fund investing, secondary market transactions and direct co-investment opportunities. By combining investment selection, portfolio construction and ongoing monitoring, Hamilton Lane seeks to optimize risk-adjusted returns across diverse private markets exposures.

Founded in 1991, Hamilton Lane has developed a track record of investment and advisory services in private markets.

