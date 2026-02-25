Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $1.42 Million in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in United Airlines by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 39,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in United Airlines by 92.7% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 5,939 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in United Airlines by 5.5% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in United Airlines by 14.3% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $112.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a one year low of $52.00 and a one year high of $119.21. The firm has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.35 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 5.68%.United Airlines’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. United Airlines has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.500 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-14.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UAL. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of United Airlines in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on United Airlines in a report on Thursday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on United Airlines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

In other United Airlines news, CEO J Scott Kirby sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total transaction of $12,943,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 666,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,892,465.10. This trade represents a 15.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Brett J. Hart sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $2,022,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 264,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,170,715.10. This represents a 6.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

Featured Articles

