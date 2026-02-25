Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $1.86 Million in Aflac Incorporated $AFL

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,000.

Get Aflac alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 102.4% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 28,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 14,417 shares in the last quarter. GGM Financials LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Aflac by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 14,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $112.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $58.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.88. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $96.95 and a fifty-two week high of $119.32.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.12). Aflac had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 21.24%.The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aflac news, EVP Steven Kent Beaver sold 7,387 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total value of $839,015.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 40,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,943.08. The trade was a 15.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 16,331 shares of company stock valued at $1,817,720 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on AFL. Evercore increased their target price on Aflac from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aflac

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated (American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus) is a provider of supplemental insurance products designed to help policyholders manage out-of-pocket health care and living expenses. The company underwrites a range of individual and group policies that typically pay cash benefits directly to insureds when covered events occur, enabling greater financial flexibility for medical treatment, hospital stays, critical illness, and related costs. Aflac’s product mix includes supplemental health insurance, life insurance and other specialty coverages intended to complement primary medical plans.

Founded in the mid-20th century and headquartered in Columbus, Georgia, Aflac distributes its products through a combination of employer-sponsored programs, independent brokers and agents, and direct marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.