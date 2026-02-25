Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $1.93 Million in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,829 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Celestica by 42.5% during the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Celestica news, insider Yann L. Etienvre sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.51, for a total value of $324,618.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Todd C. Cooper sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.51, for a total transaction of $301,938.15. Following the transaction, the president owned 108,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,894,084.70. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 297,923 shares of company stock worth $88,027,459. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

CLS opened at $296.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $300.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29 and a beta of 1.86. Celestica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.05 and a 12-month high of $363.40.

Several research firms have commented on CLS. Wolfe Research raised shares of Celestica to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Celestica in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Celestica in a report on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Celestica from $208.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Celestica from $340.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $356.59.

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company’s service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

