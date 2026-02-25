Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Novartis AG $NVS

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 5.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,121,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,762,000 after purchasing an additional 358,282 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Novartis by 1.4% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,581,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,427,000 after buying an additional 78,483 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,819,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,302,000 after acquiring an additional 82,369 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Novartis by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,597,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,552,000 after purchasing an additional 12,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 3.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 927,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,214,000 after buying an additional 30,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS opened at $167.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.92. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $97.71 and a 1-year high of $167.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.50.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 25.65%.The company had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $4.773 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 312.0%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.31%.

Several research firms recently commented on NVS. Bank of America upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Novartis from a “buy (b)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Barclays raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.75.

Novartis is a Swiss multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Basel that researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes prescription medicines and related health-care products. Formed through the 1996 merger of Ciba-Geigy and Sandoz, Novartis operates globally and focuses on bringing therapeutics from discovery through clinical development to commercial markets worldwide.

The company’s activities center on innovative pharmaceuticals across several therapeutic areas, including oncology, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, neuroscience and ophthalmology, alongside capabilities in advanced therapies such as biologics, cell and gene therapies.

