Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases 8,091 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. $ONTO

Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 229.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 2,061.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 76.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ONTO. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Onto Innovation from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $220.00 price target on Onto Innovation in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, February 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.50.

ONTO stock opened at $223.94 on Wednesday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.88 and a 52 week high of $232.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.96. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 80.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.50.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $266.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.78 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Onto Innovation’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Onto Innovation has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.360 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) is a global supplier of advanced process control and inspection systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers. The company’s solutions span metrology, inspection, defect review and lithography mask repair, helping customers optimize yield, reduce costs and improve device performance. By integrating high-resolution optical and e-beam tools with sophisticated software analytics, Onto Innovation enables wafer, mask and advanced packaging producers to maintain tight process control across leading-edge nodes and specialty applications.

Key products include high-throughput wafer metrology systems, optical and e-beam defect inspection platforms, mask inspection and repair tools, and data-driven software for yield management and process optimization.

