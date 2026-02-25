Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.75.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a report on Thursday, January 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Geron in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Geron in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Geron from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th.

NASDAQ:GERN opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 0.62. Geron has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 5.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 55 North Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Geron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Geron by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 22,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Vistica Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Geron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Geron by 3,307.6% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 25,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24,410 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Geron by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 26,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 11,182 shares during the period. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel treatments that target telomerase, an enzyme critical to cancer cell immortality. The company’s research is focused on hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, with a pipeline designed to address diseases that have historically had limited therapeutic options.

The lead product candidate, imetelstat, is a first-in-class telomerase inhibitor currently in Phase II and Phase III clinical trials for myelofibrosis and myelodysplastic syndromes.

