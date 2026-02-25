Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Stifel Nicolaus Analyst Says

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 11.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GIL. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GIL stock opened at $71.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.47. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of $37.16 and a 1-year high of $73.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIL. Washburn Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 8,499 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) is a vertically integrated manufacturer and wholesaler of branded basic apparel, including activewear, socks, hosiery and underwear. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, the company produces a wide range of products such as T-shirts, fleece garments, sport shirts, performance wear, and shapewear under its Gildan, Anvil, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Peds and Silks brands. Leveraging its in-house knitting, dyeing, cut-and-sew and finishing operations, Gildan supplies blank apparel to screen printers, promotional product distributors and major retailers around the world.

