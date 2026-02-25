Guggenheim Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Stock Price

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Guggenheim from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GMAB. Zacks Research cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down from $49.00) on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.50 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, February 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Johnson Rice restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.70.

Genmab A/S Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $29.40 on Monday. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $17.24 and a twelve month high of $35.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.13. The firm has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.90.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 17.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 11.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 29.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 37.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S is a Denmark-based biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Since its founding in 1999 and with headquarters in Copenhagen, Genmab has built a robust research platform focused on harnessing novel antibody engineering technologies to create next-generation therapies. The company’s work centers on identifying targets in hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, advancing its proprietary molecules from early discovery through clinical development.

Genmab’s portfolio includes products developed in collaboration with leading global pharmaceutical partners.

