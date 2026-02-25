HC Wainwright Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Stock

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.48% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, JonesTrading assumed coverage on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Armata Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.
Armata Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 24.3%
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Armata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $878,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $284,000. 3.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing targeted bacteriophage therapies to address antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections. The company’s proprietary platform harnesses naturally occurring viruses that selectively infect and destroy bacterial pathogens, offering a novel approach to combating drug-resistant strains that pose significant challenges in hospital and community settings.
Armata’s pipeline includes phage-based candidates aimed at Pseudomonas aeruginosa, a common cause of hospital-acquired pneumonia and infections in cystic fibrosis patients, as well as Staphylococcus aureus and other priority pathogens.
