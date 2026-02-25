iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF $IUSV is Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 35.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,857 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $5,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 520.3% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $107.11 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.14 and a fifty-two week high of $108.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.82. The stock has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.5515 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

