Jefferies Financial Group Has Lowered Expectations for Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Stock Price

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research lowered Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $134.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $115.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.39.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of BLDR opened at $109.77 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.56. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $94.35 and a 12-month high of $151.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.18). Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 9,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 3.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 313,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,549,000 after purchasing an additional 22,413 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc is a leading supplier of structural and value-added building products and services to professional contractors, homebuilders and remodelers. The company provides a comprehensive range of materials and prefabricated components that support all phases of residential construction, from site development and framing to finishing and installation.

The company’s core offerings include lumber and lumber sheet goods, windows and doors, millwork, roofing and siding, and engineered wood products such as roof and floor trusses.

