Jefferies Financial Group Has Lowered Expectations for eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Price

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 29.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, December 29th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on shares of eBay from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of eBay from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $96.00 price objective on eBay in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.75.

eBay Stock Performance

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $85.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.15. eBay has a 1 year low of $58.71 and a 1 year high of $101.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.38.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The e-commerce company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. eBay had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 43.04%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. eBay has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.530-1.590 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $374,540.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 91,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,715,848.74. This trade represents a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 1,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total transaction of $80,588.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 5,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,693.41. This represents a 14.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,593 shares of company stock worth $3,998,870. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eBay

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $770,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of eBay by 2.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 171,040 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $12,736,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 10.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,459,405 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $223,683,000 after buying an additional 242,168 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 407.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 26,469 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 21,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 24,229 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting eBay

Here are the key news stories impacting eBay this week:

eBay agreed to buy Depop for $1.2 billion, expanding its reach in the resale/creator market and adding a fast-growing mobile-first marketplace that should improve gross merchandise volume and strategic positioning.

Deutsche Bank raised its price target to $118 and kept a Buy rating — a sizable upside thesis that can attract buyers and support momentum.

Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted its PT to $100 (neutral rating) and Daiwa raised its PT to $90 — incremental analyst upgrades that boost consensus valuations even if ratings remain cautious.

Search interest and listings for refurbished iPods and vintage items are surging, highlighting continued demand and marketplace liquidity for collectibles—an ongoing tailwind for fees and engagement.

Tariff and policy noise: recent Supreme Court and administration actions on tariffs have created market uncertainty; commentary suggests mixed effects on e-commerce—both risks to cross-border flows and potential tailwinds for some marketplaces.

Consumer-viral items (e.g., IKEA monkey toy) and seller guides (UK tax) boost traffic and seller activity but have limited direct impact on long-term fundamentals.

Jefferies cut its price target to $60 and kept an Underperform rating — a contrarian signal that highlights downside risk and could pressure sentiment among more cautious investors.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price “Buy It Now” transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company’s core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

