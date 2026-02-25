Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $4,500.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $5,600.00 to $4,500.00 in a research note issued on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BKNG. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $6,250.00 to $6,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $5,850.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4,495.00 target price (down from $5,830.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $6,400.00 to $5,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6,000.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 24th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,867.09.

Booking Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of Booking stock opened at $4,068.56 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4,948.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5,158.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.21. Booking has a 1-year low of $3,765.45 and a 1-year high of $5,839.41.

Booking shares are going to split on Monday, April 6th. The 25-1 split was announced on Wednesday, February 18th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, April 2nd.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $48.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $47.96 by $0.84. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 128.99%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $41.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Booking will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 40 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,105.36, for a total transaction of $204,214.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 840 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,502.40. This represents a 4.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,362.00, for a total transaction of $80,430.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 702 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,124. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,108 shares of company stock worth $15,287,682. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Booking

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $482,000. SG Trading Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,753,000. Monetary Solutions Ltd acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $2,392,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc is a global online travel company that operates a portfolio of consumer brands and technology platforms that facilitate the search for and booking of travel services. The company’s businesses focus on accommodations, transportation and related travel services through consumer-facing websites and apps as well as partner distribution channels. Booking Holdings was originally founded as Priceline in the late 1990s and adopted the Booking Holdings name in 2018; it is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Its core offerings include online reservations for hotels, vacation rentals and other lodging; flight and car rental search and booking; and ancillary services that support travel planning and on-property experiences.

