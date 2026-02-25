Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $485.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $550.00 to $485.00 in a report issued on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Carvana alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Carvana from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Gordon Haskett decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $435.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carvana

Carvana Price Performance

Shares of CVNA opened at $324.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $417.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $381.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Carvana has a twelve month low of $148.25 and a twelve month high of $486.89. The company has a market cap of $70.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41 and a beta of 3.57.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $3.12. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Carvana had a return on equity of 50.96% and a net margin of 6.92%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Carvana will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Carvana news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total value of $8,770,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 69,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,383,226.50. This trade represents a 22.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 80,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.50, for a total value of $35,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 191,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,991,087. This represents a 29.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 410,351 shares of company stock valued at $176,089,049 in the last ninety days. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carvana by 1,950.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 111,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,467,000 after acquiring an additional 105,768 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Carvana by 124.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 265,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,316,000 after acquiring an additional 147,683 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Carvana by 158.0% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 16,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,552,000 after acquiring an additional 10,090 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Carvana by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 637,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,476,000 after acquiring an additional 64,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Carvana by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,243,000 after purchasing an additional 17,878 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Carvana this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 2025 results showed a large beat: Carvana reported $4.22 EPS vs. $1.10 expected and revenue of $5.6B (up 58% y/y), signaling materially improved profitability and margin expansion — a fundamental reason for investor interest. Read More.

Q4 2025 results showed a large beat: Carvana reported $4.22 EPS vs. $1.10 expected and revenue of $5.6B (up 58% y/y), signaling materially improved profitability and margin expansion — a fundamental reason for investor interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity: heavy buying of calls (about 113,933 contracts, ~41% above typical volume) suggests some traders are placing bullish bets on near‑term upside. (Options flow reported 2/23)

Unusual options activity: heavy buying of calls (about 113,933 contracts, ~41% above typical volume) suggests some traders are placing bullish bets on near‑term upside. (Options flow reported 2/23) Neutral Sentiment: Major firms trimmed targets but kept Buy ratings: UBS and Jefferies cut price targets to $485 (from higher levels) while retaining Buy ratings — shows confidence in long‑term thesis but reflects more conservative near‑term expectations after the quarter. Read More. Read More.

Major firms trimmed targets but kept Buy ratings: UBS and Jefferies cut price targets to $485 (from higher levels) while retaining Buy ratings — shows confidence in long‑term thesis but reflects more conservative near‑term expectations after the quarter. Read More. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings‑reaction coverage notes the disconnect: outlets highlight that profits “roared higher” but the stock is “sputtering,” indicating market focus on guidance, margins or valuation despite the beat. Read More.

Earnings‑reaction coverage notes the disconnect: outlets highlight that profits “roared higher” but the stock is “sputtering,” indicating market focus on guidance, margins or valuation despite the beat. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings call transcript and IR materials are available for investors evaluating management commentary on outlook, unit economics and capital allocation. Read More.

Full earnings call transcript and IR materials are available for investors evaluating management commentary on outlook, unit economics and capital allocation. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Legal risk: Pomerantz LLP announced an investigation into Carvana investor claims — potential for securities litigation or related costs that could pressure the stock. Read More.

Legal risk: Pomerantz LLP announced an investigation into Carvana investor claims — potential for securities litigation or related costs that could pressure the stock. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downside: Gordon Haskett cut its target to $350, a more bearish revision that increases near‑term valuation risk and may weigh on sentiment. Read More.

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co is an online-only retailer of used vehicles that operates a consumer-facing e-commerce platform for buying and selling cars. The company markets and sells inspected, reconditioned pre-owned vehicles through its website, where shoppers can browse inventory, view detailed 360-degree photos and vehicle history reports, finance purchases, and arrange delivery or pickup. Carvana’s model is built around a digital end-to-end car buying experience that aims to simplify vehicle transactions compared with traditional dealerships.

Its products and services include direct retail sales of used cars, trade-in and purchase offers for consumer vehicles, vehicle financing and related protection products, and a seven-day return policy that allows customers to test a vehicle in everyday use.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.