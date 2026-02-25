John Edward Williams Sells 2,043 Shares of MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI) Stock

MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) EVP John Edward Williams sold 2,043 shares of MKS stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total value of $523,845.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,332.40. This represents a 35.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Get MKS alerts:

MKS Stock Down 0.9%

MKS stock opened at $251.41 on Wednesday. MKS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $269.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. MKS had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 7.53%.MKS’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. MKS has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.720-2.280 EPS. Analysts predict that MKS Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKS Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of MKS

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from MKS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd. MKS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of MKS during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in MKS by 560.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in MKS by 616.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MKS in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MKS by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised MKS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut MKS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on MKS from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of MKS in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of MKS from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MKS

Key Stories Impacting MKS

Here are the key news stories impacting MKS this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst optimism: multiple brokers recently raised targets and reiterated buy/overweight views, supporting upside expectations and a median/consensus target materially above earlier levels. Price Target Raises

Analyst optimism: multiple brokers recently raised targets and reiterated buy/overweight views, supporting upside expectations and a median/consensus target materially above earlier levels. Positive Sentiment: Investor visibility event: CEO John T.C. Lee will speak at Morgan Stanley’s Tech/Media/Telecom conference (March 2) with a webcast available — a chance for management to update investors on demand, margins and roadmap. Conference Participation

Investor visibility event: CEO John T.C. Lee will speak at Morgan Stanley’s Tech/Media/Telecom conference (March 2) with a webcast available — a chance for management to update investors on demand, margins and roadmap. Positive Sentiment: Dividend increase: MKS raised its quarterly dividend to $0.25/sh (from $0.22), signaling confidence in cashflow and returning more capital to shareholders. Dividend & Stock Data

Dividend increase: MKS raised its quarterly dividend to $0.25/sh (from $0.22), signaling confidence in cashflow and returning more capital to shareholders. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 results were mixed: revenue grew ~10.5% y/y and beat expectations, but EPS missed the consensus by a small amount; Q1 FY26 EPS guidance was provided (1.720–2.280), leaving room for interpretation on near‑term margins. This is supportive of a solid medium‑term story but may already be priced in. Earnings Summary

Q4 results were mixed: revenue grew ~10.5% y/y and beat expectations, but EPS missed the consensus by a small amount; Q1 FY26 EPS guidance was provided (1.720–2.280), leaving room for interpretation on near‑term margins. This is supportive of a solid medium‑term story but may already be priced in. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling: CEO John T.C. Lee sold 30,000 shares (~$7.7M) and multiple other executives/directors sold additional stakes across Feb. 20–24 (totaling tens of thousands of shares, roughly ~$11M reported). These open‑market dispositions materially reduced some insiders’ holdings and are exerting downward pressure on the stock. SEC Form 4 filings for the CEO are available. CEO Form 4

MKS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc (NASDAQ: MKSI) designs, manufactures and markets technology solutions that enable advanced processes in a variety of high‐technology and industrial markets. The company’s core offerings include vacuum and gas delivery systems, pressure and flow measurement instruments, optical metrology tools, photonics subsystems and critical components for manufacturing processes. These products support the precise control and monitoring needs of semiconductor, industrial manufacturing, life and health sciences, and research applications.

The company’s product portfolio features mass flow controllers, pressure transducers, vacuum gauges, gas purity monitors, laser-based metrology systems and photonic devices such as lasers and detectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.