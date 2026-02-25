John Humphrey Sells 4,300 Shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Stock

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) Director John Humphrey sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $412,370.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 23,983 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,969.70. The trade was a 15.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 0.6%

IR opened at $94.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.61 and a 12 month high of $100.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.30.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 7.60%.Ingersoll Rand’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.570 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 5.52%.

IR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Zacks Research raised Ingersoll Rand from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.86.

Read Our Latest Report on IR

Institutional Trading of Ingersoll Rand

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 52,353,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,147,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351,781 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,128,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,920,151,000 after buying an additional 859,062 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 19.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,787,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,626,296,000 after buying an additional 5,110,668 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,791,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,726,308,000 after buying an additional 3,423,501 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,476,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,543,017,000 after acquiring an additional 222,125 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company’s products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.