John Marcolini Sells 6,948 Shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) SVP John Marcolini sold 6,948 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.54, for a total value of $691,603.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 26,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,820.48. This represents a 20.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Itron Trading Up 2.8%

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $97.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.80. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.57 and a 52 week high of $142.00.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.27. Itron had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $571.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Itron has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.750-6.250 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itron

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in Itron by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Itron in the 2nd quarter worth $692,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Itron by 43.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,683 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,569,000 after buying an additional 33,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 125.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ITRI. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research lowered Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Itron from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Guggenheim set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.90.

Key Headlines Impacting Itron

Here are the key news stories impacting Itron this week:

Q4 earnings beat and forward guidance — Itron reported an EPS beat and provided Q1 and FY‑2026 EPS guidance that supported the outlook after the Feb. 17 earnings call. This underpins the rally in shares and analyst engagement.

Upsized $700M convertible notes offering with buyback and capped‑call structure — Itron increased the offering to $700M, plans ~$100M of concurrent share repurchases and capped calls to limit dilution, and will use proceeds also to repay existing convertible notes. The size bump and use of proceeds can strengthen the balance sheet and support buyback-driven EPS accretion.

Street positioning remains constructive — broker consensus is a "Moderate Buy" and several analysts maintain targets above the current price, supporting upside case despite recent volatility.

Clustered insider selling across senior management — multiple SVPs, the CFO and CAO disclosed coordinated sales over Feb. 19–20 (tens of thousands of shares across filings). Large, concentrated insider sales often create negative signaling and add near‑term supply pressure.

Convertible notes carry dilution risk despite mitigants — although capped calls and a ~30% conversion premium reduce immediate dilution concerns, the convertible structure can still dilute equity if shares rise or convert, leaving uncertainty for shareholders until conversions/repurchases occur.

Itron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Itron, Inc (NASDAQ: ITRI) is a global technology company that develops innovative solutions to measure, manage and analyze the use of energy and water. Its comprehensive portfolio includes smart meters, data collection devices, communication networks and advanced software applications designed to optimize utility operations and foster sustainable resource management. The company’s offerings enable utilities and cities to accurately monitor consumption patterns, streamline billing processes and improve grid reliability.

Itron’s product lineup spans a range of hardware and software solutions, from residential and commercial smart meters to meter data management systems (MDMS), networked communication platforms and analytics tools.

Featured Stories

